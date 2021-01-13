The Chiefs can make AFC history with a win against the Browns on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills appeared in four straight Super Bowls but never did it. The Miami Dolphins made three consecutive Super Bowl appearances but didn’t do it either.

And the New England Patriots appeared in five AFC Championship Games in a seven-eight span, but they also never did it.

No AFC team has ever played host to three consecutive league championship games, but the Chiefs could be the first. If the Chiefs beat Cleveland on Sunday, they will play host to the AFC Championship Game because Kansas City is the conference’s top-seeded team.

The AFC Championship Game was first played in 1970, following the AFL-NFL merger, and the Chiefs didn’t play host to the game over the first 48 years. But now they could make it three in a row.

The Steelers have been host to the most AFC Championship Games with a whopping 11, followed by the Patriots (eight), Broncos (seven) and the Dolphins (six).

Should the Chiefs play host to a third AFC Championship Game, they’ll join one NFC team that has also accomplished the feat: the Philadelphia Eagles (2002 season, 2003 and 2004).

The coach of those teams? Yep, it’s Andy Reid, who is now the Chiefs coach, and FanSided’s Matt Verderame tweeted this:

Crazy NFL fact:



If the Kansas City Chiefs win their Divisional game, they will become the first team in history to host three straight AFC Championship Games.



The only team to do it in the NFC? The 2002-04 Philadelphia Eagles.



Both teams coached by ... Andy Reid. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 4, 2021