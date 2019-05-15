Kareem Hunt says he told Chiefs ‘what I knew at the time’ about incident at hotel Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was back at an NFL practice Wednesday for the first time since being released by the team in early December. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was back at an NFL practice Wednesday for the first time since being released by the team in early December.

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was back at an NFL practice Wednesday for the first time since being released by the team in early December.

After the release by the Chiefs following publication of a video that showed him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel, Hunt signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Cleveland Browns in February.

“I’m trying to move forward from that, and I’m just try to focus on staying on the right path going out and giving them everything I can,” Hunt told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m just excited to be back out here.”

The Chiefs released Hunt not because of his actions in the hotel, but because he initially lied to the team about what happened. Hunt was asked why he didn’t tell the Chiefs everything.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I tried to tell them as much as possible,” Hunt said.





Hunt also was asked what he told Browns general manager John Dorsey about not being truthful to the Chiefs.

“I know I’m not going to mess this up again,” Hunt said. “The Chiefs, I just told them what I knew at the time, and when the video came out, it was like me seeing it too for the first time, too. It was so long ago, so they felt like I lied, so it’s all right.”

Hunt was asked if he wasn’t 100 percent truthful.

“I didn’t tell them everything,” Hunt said, “so I really take it as I kind of did.”

SHARE COPY LINK New Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed questions about the signing of running back Kareem Hunt after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs for an alleged assault in the hallway of his Cleveland residence in 2018.

Hunt will have to wait until November to get back into a game, because the NFL suspended Hunt eight games for violating its personal conduct policy. He doesn’t anticipate a setback before that time.





“I’ve been going to counseling, seeing a lady called Shelly and she’s really good and I love talking to her,” Hunt said. “She’s helped me keep my mind positive.”

Hunt has been seeing the counselor twice a week. Additionally, he has been visiting high school students and sharing his story of what he did. He has been telling student not to let emotions get the better of them.

Although Hunt has not spoken with the victim, he said he would apologize to her if given the chance. He said he’s a different person now.





“It definitely changed me a lot as a person, just helping me become a stronger person and bettering myself and figuring out things that I can work on to be better,” Hunt said.