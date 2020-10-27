Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ jersey is a best seller — in two pro sports leagues

Less than two months into his first season as the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes’ No. 15 was among the best-selling jerseys in the NFL.

That remains the case now, as Mahomes’ jersey was No. 3 in the NFL Shop in September, trailing Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and the Patriots’ Cam Newton. Those two are quarterbacks who joined new teams for the 2020 season.

New team. Familiar face. @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady

has the top selling jersey in the @NFL in September



Mahomes’ jersey is currently No. 3 on Fanatics’ site, too. Oh, and he also has a jersey at No. 2.

Confused? Well, Mahomes’ No. 15 Chiefs jersey is third behind Brady and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa.

But his No. 15 Royals jersey is also among the top-sellers in Major League Baseball. This is from Fanatic’s list of most popular jerseys:

Mahomes, who joined the Royals ownership group earlier this year, has shown off the Royals’ No. 15 jersey before: at the 2019 “Big Slick” softball game at Kauffman Stadium.

Here is his Royals jersey that is selling so well:

Those jerseys with the gold numbers are the ones the Royals wear at Friday home games.

With fans not allowed at Kauffman Stadium this season, that Royals jersey wasn’t seen in the stands. But who knows? Maybe it’ll be a popular one when fans are back at the K.

Either way, it’s clear that Mahomes is a beloved figure in Kansas City.