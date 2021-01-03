With playoffs on deck, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shared simple message on Twitter

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a day off work on Sunday as the Chiefs lost 38-21 to Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes, who joined other starters in resting in the regular-season finale, and the Chiefs won’t play next weekend either when the postseason begins because KC, 14-2, has a bye.

Despite clinching the top seed in the AFC playoff field, Mahomes doesn’t appear to be taking anything for granted as the Chiefs attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

After Sunday’s game, Mahomes shared a two-word message that sets the tone for the playoffs: “Go Time.”

Go time — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 4, 2021

The tweet resonated with Chiefs fans as it was liked more than 6,000 times in the first 15 minutes after Mahomes shared it.