Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

With playoffs on deck, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shared simple message on Twitter

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a day off work on Sunday as the Chiefs lost 38-21 to Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes, who joined other starters in resting in the regular-season finale, and the Chiefs won’t play next weekend either when the postseason begins because KC, 14-2, has a bye.

Despite clinching the top seed in the AFC playoff field, Mahomes doesn’t appear to be taking anything for granted as the Chiefs attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

After Sunday’s game, Mahomes shared a two-word message that sets the tone for the playoffs: “Go Time.”

The tweet resonated with Chiefs fans as it was liked more than 6,000 times in the first 15 minutes after Mahomes shared it.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service