Viewers couldn’t believe Fox announcers praised Patrick Mahomes for throwing out trash

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an unquestioned star in the biggest sports league in the United States.

But when he tosses something in the trash and he’s off the mark, Mahomes won’t just leave it. No, he does the right thing and throws it away.

Is that big news? Maybe not, but the Fox Sports cameras showed Mahomes, who was inactive for Sunday’s against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, making the good-guy move.

Mahomes throws away his trash pic.twitter.com/6Wr6doEqM1 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) January 3, 2021

Announcers Kevin Kugler and Brock Huard talked about what a great gesture it was by Mahomes.

Twitter users made some fun jokes about Fox taking note of Mahomes’ cleanliness. That included references to former general manager Scott Pioli, who once reportedly was incensed that a candy wrapper wasn’t picked up in a stairwell at Arrowhead Stadium.

FOX marveling over Mahomes throwing something in the trash is peak sports broadcasting — Chris Uno Cero (@ceroto60) January 3, 2021

fox broadcast just lauded patrick mahomes’ character while showing him picking up a wrapper and throwing it in the trash. this is actually the exact same wrapper scott pioli was looking for in 2009, and thereby ensures a thousand-year empire — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 3, 2021

Fox just showed a replay of Mahomes throwing a wrapper away, missing the basket, and picking it up and putting it in. Somewhere, Scott Pioli is smiling. It finally worked. Pioli brought the Patriot way to Kansas City. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) January 3, 2021

Fox really just praised Mahomes for throwing trash in a trash can.‍♂️ — Tyler Smith (@tjsmity16) January 3, 2021

Scott Pioli approves of Patrick Mahomes picking up trash off the sideline and putting it in the garbage can. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 3, 2021

We are so starved for Mahomes content, they just showed a replay of him picking up his trash — Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) January 3, 2021

These announcers really just raved about Patrick Mahomes throwing away his trash...what? — shane chronic (@Shane_Chronic19) January 3, 2021

I just watched Patrick Mahomes get praised for picking up a piece of trash



Legend(?) — andy (@andyXVIII_) January 3, 2021

They legit showed mahomes picking up the trash and acted like it was the biggest deal ever lmao I get they want him to be the face of the nfl but c’mon — JESIAI (@Yes_its_Jes) January 3, 2021