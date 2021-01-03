For Pete's Sake
Viewers couldn’t believe Fox announcers praised Patrick Mahomes for throwing out trash
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an unquestioned star in the biggest sports league in the United States.
But when he tosses something in the trash and he’s off the mark, Mahomes won’t just leave it. No, he does the right thing and throws it away.
Is that big news? Maybe not, but the Fox Sports cameras showed Mahomes, who was inactive for Sunday’s against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, making the good-guy move.
Announcers Kevin Kugler and Brock Huard talked about what a great gesture it was by Mahomes.
Twitter users made some fun jokes about Fox taking note of Mahomes’ cleanliness. That included references to former general manager Scott Pioli, who once reportedly was incensed that a candy wrapper wasn’t picked up in a stairwell at Arrowhead Stadium.
