Video shows when Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill turned on the jets to stop Falcons’ pick-six

It’s no revelation to learn Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fast.

Still, when Hill shifts into another gear during a game, it’s awe-inspiring to see how much quicker he is than anyone on the field.

Such was the case Sunday during the Chiefs’ 17-14 win over Atlanta. Hill likely saved a touchdown when he tracked down Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who had intercepted a pass.

The NFL’s all-22 coaches film is made available days after a game, and The Checkdown shared an alternate look at Hill’s defensive stop on Sunday.

In the video, we get another example of Hill’s speed. He was near the back of the end zone when Oluokun intercepted the pass. Oluokun eluded would-be tacklers at the 15-yard line and again at the 20 and Hill wasn’t running his fastest.

But when Oluokun squirted through an opening at the 25-yard line, he suddenly had a mostly empty field in front of him. That’s when Hill kicked in the elite speed:

Tyreek makes running 65 yards to chase down an interception look easy @cheetah @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/WUDPz3Mh1O — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 29, 2020