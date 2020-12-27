Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill may have saved a TD after Falcons intercepted Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs fans have seen plenty of examples of wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s speed leading to a touchdown.

But during Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium, Hill appeared to save a touchdown by the Falcons following a Patrick Mahomes interception.

The Chiefs took the opening drive of the second half and moved the ball to the Falcons’ 7-yard line. On a third-down play, Mahomes dropped back and his pass was intercepted by Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun in front of the goal line.

After deftly avoiding some Chiefs tacklers, Oluokun appeared to have a chance at a touchdown. But Hill flashed his speed and knocked the ball from the hands of Oluokun, denying the pick-6.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the ball bounced out of bounds so they couldn’t recover.

Nevertheless, this was a nice play by Hill:

CHAOS!



Tyreek Hill potentially saves the TD on the INT return!



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/YtZIts7QDc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

Cheetah came to the rescue.