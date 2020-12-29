For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Tanoh Kpassagnon indicates he altered path of Falcons’ missed field goal
Was it serendipity that helped the Chiefs beat the Falcons on Sunday? Or did defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon play a bigger role than we realized?
With the Chiefs leading 17-14, Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo lined up for a 39-yard field-goal attempt with 14 seconds to play in the game.
Koo’s kick was wide right and the Chiefs, 13-1, escaped with the victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
Koo told reporters he pushed the kick, but on Tuesday, Kpassagnon tweeted he got a finger on the ball.
A Chiefs fan on Twitter shared a photo that seems to back up Kpassagnon’s claim. Check out this picture from user Royals_Jun:
Blocking kicks has become a feature of Kpassagnon’s game.
A year ago, Kpassagnon blocked a field-goal attempt during the Chiefs’ win at New England and blocked an extra-point attempt by the Raiders.
