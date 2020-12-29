Chiefs’ Tanoh Kpassagnon indicates he altered path of Falcons’ missed field goal

Was it serendipity that helped the Chiefs beat the Falcons on Sunday? Or did defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon play a bigger role than we realized?

With the Chiefs leading 17-14, Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo lined up for a 39-yard field-goal attempt with 14 seconds to play in the game.

Koo’s kick was wide right and the Chiefs, 13-1, escaped with the victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Koo told reporters he pushed the kick, but on Tuesday, Kpassagnon tweeted he got a finger on the ball.

Yea I got a finger on it — Tanoh Kpassagnon (@Passinyo) December 29, 2020

A Chiefs fan on Twitter shared a photo that seems to back up Kpassagnon’s claim. Check out this picture from user Royals_Jun:

Blocking kicks has become a feature of Kpassagnon’s game.

A year ago, Kpassagnon blocked a field-goal attempt during the Chiefs’ win at New England and blocked an extra-point attempt by the Raiders.