Patrick Mahomes literally jumped for joy after Chiefs clinched win on Sunday

Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo was about as close to automatic as a kicker could be this season.

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, Koo had made all but one of his 36 field-goal attempts this season and he hadn’t missed a kick since Sept. 27 against the Chicago Bears. He had made all 19 of his attempts inside of 40 yards as well.

So when Koo lined up for a 39-yard attempt with 14 seconds to play in regulation and the Chiefs leading 17-14, there was every reason to believe the teams were headed to overtime.

Instead, Koo’s kick sailed wide right:

Falcons lose after Younghoe Koo's missed FG!



(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/4Ml5BYoaZS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2020

On the Chiefs’ sideline, quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t (and didn’t) try to hide his excitement about winning the game.

This was a happy sight for Chiefs fans:

If the video doesn’t play or show, here is a link.

“I just pushed it,” Koo told reporters after the game. “I know I have to come through when my name is called at that time, I just didn’t come through. I’ll learn from it and move on.”