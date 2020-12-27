George Kittle congratulates Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on breaking his tight end record

Two years ago, Travis Kelce set the NFL record for receiving yards by a tight end in the Chiefs’ season finale.

Hours later, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle broke Kelce’s record when he finished the 2018 season with 1,377 yards receiving.

On Sunday, Kelce took back the record. He had seven receptions for 98 yards in the Chiefs’ 17-14 win over the Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. That gives Kelce 1,416 receiving yards this season with one game to play.

After his record was broken, Kittle sent a special message to Kelce on Twitter, writing “Raising the bar all year!!! Congrats @tkelce.”

Kittle wasn’t the only one to note what Kelce had done. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also acknowledged Kelce’s feat:

Record Breaker: TE @tkelce has surpassed George Kittle for the most receiving yards in @NFL history by a TE in a single-season.@Chiefs | #ATLvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/prUQYeTYHE — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 27, 2020

ESPN’s Field Yates took note of Kelce’s accomplishment:

Travis Kelce now has 1,400 receiving yards, the most by a TE in a single season in NFL history.



Absolutely incredible. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2020

And this is what ESPN shared on Twitter:

Travis Kelce breaks George Kittle’s record for most receiving yards in a season for a TE ️



A mismatch on every snap. pic.twitter.com/kEiDbMXSX2 — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2020