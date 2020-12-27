Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

George Kittle congratulates Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on breaking his tight end record

Two years ago, Travis Kelce set the NFL record for receiving yards by a tight end in the Chiefs’ season finale.

Hours later, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle broke Kelce’s record when he finished the 2018 season with 1,377 yards receiving.

On Sunday, Kelce took back the record. He had seven receptions for 98 yards in the Chiefs’ 17-14 win over the Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. That gives Kelce 1,416 receiving yards this season with one game to play.

After his record was broken, Kittle sent a special message to Kelce on Twitter, writing “Raising the bar all year!!! Congrats @tkelce.”

Kittle wasn’t the only one to note what Kelce had done. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also acknowledged Kelce’s feat:

ESPN’s Field Yates took note of Kelce’s accomplishment:

And this is what ESPN shared on Twitter:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service