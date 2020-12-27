Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set this NFL all-time receiving record in win vs. Falcons

Travis Kelce’s 2020 season is officially unmatched in NFL history.

Kelce caught seven passes for 98 yards in the Chiefs’ 17-14 win Sunday against the Falcons, giving him the best body of work for a tight end the league has seen in a single year.

Kelce has 1,416 yards this season — with one game to go, no less, though it remains to be seen if the Chiefs will use him in Week 17, given that they’ve already clinched a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed in AFC.

That surpasses a record previously held by San Fransisco tight end George Kittle, who had 1,377 yards in 2018.

Kelce has 105 catches this season, and he’s the second tight end in NFL history to have two 100-reception season. That sets a career high. He had 103 catches in 2018.