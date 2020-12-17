NFL analysts gush about underrated asset of Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill: his footwork

“Good Morning Football” co-host Peter Schrager regularly highlights the NFL’s best plays in a segment called, “Cool Plays, Bro.”

On Wednesday, Schrager looked at Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 32-yard touchdown run Sunday against the Dolphins. Schrager first talked about how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes duped the Miami defense.

What impressed Schrager most of all was when Hill reached the Dolphins’ 20-yard line. A defender was 6 yards in front of Hill. Another was 7 or 8 feet to Hill’s left. The sideline was on the right, a few feet away.

It appeared Hill was trapped. Instead, he worked his way to the end zone, thanks in part to some fantastic footwork.

“Then watch what Tyreek Hill does, because this is what the best part is. How do you ... where are you getting ... where are you going?” Schrager said. “Look at the precision on the pylon cam, because this is what’s amazing. We talked about toe drag swag. What about just that? The amazing balance.”

Hill’s ability to cut to the sideline and stay inbounds wowed Schrager.

Just when you think you've seen (*and heard) everything from the @Chiefs offense, they do something we've never seen before. @PSchrags on the latest KC offensive wrinkle.



In an interview this week with The Star, NFL on CBS analyst Phil Simms talked about Hill, who is tied for first in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (14 with Packers’ Davante Adams), tied for first with three others with five receptions of 40-plus yards and is fourth in receiving yards (1,158).

Additionally, Hill leads the NFL with 16 total touchdowns, and Simms said Hill is sometimes overlooked in the discussion of the league’s best receivers.

Simms, the former New York Giants quarterback, also took special note of Hill’s footwork.

“His route running is tremendous,” Simms said. “And I’ve never seen — never — I have never seen a receiver run full speed like him, and stop so quick. I mean he stops and he doesn’t slide for 3 feet like a great car would when we slam the brakes. He stops — boom — and turns. He can be running full speed and make a cut, and I mean, full speed. Like, I know he is going all out.

“He’s under the radar a little bit. No question.”