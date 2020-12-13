Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes duped Miami’s defense on touchdown run by Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown as Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) attempt to tackle, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed off his blazing speed on a 32-yard touchdown run in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in Miami.

“He finds that extra gear, doesn’t he?” CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz said.

Tony Romo responded: “He has a gear that nobody else does.”

Hill’s speed was on display, as was his ability to avoid stepping out of bounds.

And to think, just before the snap, it seemed that Hill was simply going to be asked to block Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, whose jersey number is 43.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s because Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes duped the Dolphins defense when he told Hill “you’ve got 4-3” before the snap. Hill moved toward the offensive line and was in place to block Van Ginkel.

Instead, the Chiefs ran a jet sweep and Hill found the end zone:

Here is the moment when Mahomes appeared to ask Hill to block (if the video doesn’t play, click here to see it):

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER