Here’s how the Chiefs can secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs by Monday

‘Tis the season to ask for your heart’s desire, so why not dream big this weekend if you’re a Chiefs fan?

There is a chance, albeit a small one, that the Chiefs could clinch the top seed in the AFC playoff field by Monday night. That would give the Chiefs two weeks to rest for the start of the postseason, and then they’d have a bye week to boot.

The Chiefs’ have the inside track at the moment, according to the NFL projections, but they can seal the deal if three things happen over a three-day span in Week 15 games, the league said:

Chiefs, 12-1, beat Saints, 10-3, in New Orleans Monday: Steelers, 11-2, lose to the Bengals, 2-10-1, in Cincinnati

Now, no one is saying Chiefs supporters should become Broncos fans, because that’s not happening. But if Broncos quarterback Drew Lock had a huge game on Saturday and Denver won, that wouldn’t be such a bad thing, right?

It’s a long shot for all three games to work in the Chiefs’ favor. The latest line at CBS Sports shows the Bills are a 6-point favorite, the Saints are favored by 3 points and the Steelers are a 12.5-point favorite.

But if all three results turn out the way Chiefs fans hope, it would make the final two weeks of the regular season stress-free.