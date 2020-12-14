Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell infuriated Steelers fans with one short tweet

At one time, Steelers fans loved Le’Veon Bell.

Bell was a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh, but he sat out the 2018 season because of a contract dispute and left the Steelers after signing with the New York Jets in 2019.

This fall, New York cut Bell and he signed with the Chiefs and he has shared time with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

As fate would have it, the Chiefs and Steelers are the top two teams in the AFC this season. When Pittsburgh lost to Buffalo on Sunday night, the Chiefs took over the top spot in the conference and now have the inside track to the only bye in the playoffs.

After the Bills won, Bell tweeted a simple message:

1st — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 14, 2020

Steelers fans didn’t take too kindly to seeing that in their Twitter timeline. Here’s a sampling of the responses to Bell’s tweet:

Ya ya keep talking your a quitter and u stink , your team will lose , it’s not a perfect world , you’ll see https://t.co/gdrYxrlsHF — Liam (@steelerpens7) December 14, 2020

What have u done for them. Ur a ghost on that team doing nothing — Alex K (@Alexk155) December 14, 2020

Shut up you move teams every year now https://t.co/HhjCekhntC — STEELERS 11-2 SUNS 0-0 (@jamarion_sims) December 14, 2020

Yes u must be exhausted after your 3 or 4 plays every Sunday. Enjoy the bye — D (@SteelersDominat) December 14, 2020

Remember when you said you were gonna join the team and then you didn't, that was cool. — Tyler (@BigRedFinn) December 14, 2020

So mad about this tweet bro https://t.co/NFscRKwAQu — STEELERS NATION 11-2 (@DangChrisGuy) December 14, 2020

@LeVeonBell , really no reason to be petty...most Steelers fans wished you well...I know I did...you made a decision and ended up in a pretty good system...but I guarantee they'd still be there without you... — Kim Rowles (@berlychick) December 14, 2020

Funny how you wait until week 14 to say somethin Lmaoo — Ty (@TylerDaBeliever) December 14, 2020

Wonder if they give super bowl rings to the ball boys too? — Bert O (@rubbersoulberto) December 14, 2020

This guy actually thinks he has any impact on the game. Bro sit this one out, you’re washed and tired. https://t.co/0fUh0OvjgR — Fire Randy Fichtner (@WeHateFichtner) December 14, 2020

Break a leg. JK — lance (@6xwilliams1) December 14, 2020

Lol you simply along for the ride — Brad Tyree (@BTofficial434) December 14, 2020

And you are doing nothing to contribute so STFU. https://t.co/dVxwruga1m — Yankees & Steelers (#ChaseFor28) (#LetsGoPens) (@yy67045767) December 14, 2020