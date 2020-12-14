For Pete's Sake
Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell infuriated Steelers fans with one short tweet
At one time, Steelers fans loved Le’Veon Bell.
Bell was a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh, but he sat out the 2018 season because of a contract dispute and left the Steelers after signing with the New York Jets in 2019.
This fall, New York cut Bell and he signed with the Chiefs and he has shared time with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
As fate would have it, the Chiefs and Steelers are the top two teams in the AFC this season. When Pittsburgh lost to Buffalo on Sunday night, the Chiefs took over the top spot in the conference and now have the inside track to the only bye in the playoffs.
After the Bills won, Bell tweeted a simple message:
Steelers fans didn’t take too kindly to seeing that in their Twitter timeline. Here’s a sampling of the responses to Bell’s tweet:
