For Pete's Sake
‘Jet Fuel!’ Listen to Mitch Holthus’ call of Mecole Hardman’s punt return for a TD
The Chiefs hit the Dolphins with a staggering one-two punch to start the third quarter, and it’s a big reason why Kansas City came away with a 33-27 win on Sunday in Miami.
Tyreek Hill caught a long touchdown pass early in the second half, and after the Dolphins went three and out, Mecole Hardman returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. It was the first time Hardman had taken a punt back for a touchdown in his career.
That touchdown and ensuing extra point gave the Chiefs a 28-10 lead and took control of the game.
Here is Hardman’s return:
Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, had a fun call of the touchdown, playing off Hardman’s “The Jet” nickname.
“He’s got an edge at the 40, 45,” Holthus said, “Hardman at midfield, 45, 40, two blocks, 30, 25 — Jet Fuel! — 15, 10, 5, get your boarding pass, the Jet is taking you to the end zone. Touchdown! Kan-sas City!”
KCSP (610 AM) shared the audio of the return:
Hardman now has two touchdowns on special teams in his career. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the Chargers in last year’s regular-season finale.
