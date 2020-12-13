For Pete's Sake
The Chiefs scored two touchdowns in a 62-second span of the third quarter at Miami
Even by the Chiefs’ standards, this was fast.
The Chiefs opened the second half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in Miami by scoring two touchdowns in a 1 minute, 2 second span at Hard Rock Stadium.
After taking a 14-10 lead into the break, the Chiefs got the ball to open the third quarter and their first drive ended with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.
The Chiefs moved the ball 75 yards in three plays, capped by this Mahomes to Hill throw:
That was a perfect pass, route and catch.
The Chiefs defense then forced a three-and-out and Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman took a punt return 67 yards to the house. This gave the Chiefs a 28-10 lead:
So in the first 2 minutes and 12 seconds of the second half, the Chiefs’ advantage increased from four points to 18 points.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments