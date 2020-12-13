The Chiefs scored two touchdowns in a 62-second span of the third quarter at Miami

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Even by the Chiefs’ standards, this was fast.

The Chiefs opened the second half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in Miami by scoring two touchdowns in a 1 minute, 2 second span at Hard Rock Stadium.

After taking a 14-10 lead into the break, the Chiefs got the ball to open the third quarter and their first drive ended with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs moved the ball 75 yards in three plays, capped by this Mahomes to Hill throw:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That was a perfect pass, route and catch.

The Chiefs defense then forced a three-and-out and Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman took a punt return 67 yards to the house. This gave the Chiefs a 28-10 lead:

So in the first 2 minutes and 12 seconds of the second half, the Chiefs’ advantage increased from four points to 18 points.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER