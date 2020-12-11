Kansas City Star Logo
Royals’ Whit Merrifield, Brad Keller had fun exchange about moving in fences at The K

The Royals are making some big upgrades to the video screens at Kauffman Stadium for the 2021 season.

Couple that with the extended safety netting that was in place this year, and fans who (hopefully) will be returning to games next season will see some big changes at The K.

One thing that’s going to remain the same: the location of the outfield fences. That’s to the chagrin of Royals leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield.

After MLB.com reporter Jeffrey Flanagan tweeted the news of the work being done, Merrifield responded with this message:

Outfielder Nick Heath endorsed Merrifield’s idea:

You know who wasn’t on board with moving in the fences? Royals pitcher Brad Keller, who offered some hilarious advice to Merrifield:

Great stuff.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
