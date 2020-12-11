Royals’ Whit Merrifield, Brad Keller had fun exchange about moving in fences at The K

The Royals are making some big upgrades to the video screens at Kauffman Stadium for the 2021 season.

Couple that with the extended safety netting that was in place this year, and fans who (hopefully) will be returning to games next season will see some big changes at The K.

One thing that’s going to remain the same: the location of the outfield fences. That’s to the chagrin of Royals leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield.

After MLB.com reporter Jeffrey Flanagan tweeted the news of the work being done, Merrifield responded with this message:

AND finally moving the fences in???? I can raise enough money from our lineup to make this happen. Stay out of this @brad_keller13 — Whit Merrifield (@WhitMerrifield) December 10, 2020

Outfielder Nick Heath endorsed Merrifield’s idea:

I’m allllllllll in on the fences ‍♂️ — Nick Heath (@inheathwetrust) December 10, 2020

You know who wasn’t on board with moving in the fences? Royals pitcher Brad Keller, who offered some hilarious advice to Merrifield:

IN?! I don’t think they are far enough back! Just hit the weight room ️‍♂️ https://t.co/afyLFla9fT — Bradley Keller (@brad_keller13) December 10, 2020

Great stuff.

