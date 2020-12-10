Royals are upgrading Crown Vision and adding a video board at Kauffman Stadium

The Royals’ Crown Vision Board. JSLEEZER@KCSTAR.COM

Recently signed free agents like slugger Carlos Santana, veteran pitcher Mike Minor and speedy outfielder Michael A. Taylor won’t be the only new additions observant onlookers will notice when the Kansas City Royals begin play at Kauffman Stadium in 2021.

The Royals announced Thursday they are upgrading the Crown Vision display board as well as the outfield fence display (which show out-of-town scores), and they’ll also add a new video board behind the left field fence that will cover an entire wall of the Royals Hall of Fame.

A video clip posted on the club’s social media account showed renovations already underway on the prominent center field Crown Vision board above the batter’s eye. Crews were removing the previous video boards. The installation is being conducted by audio visual giant Daktronics, and the process is expected to take approximately six weeks.

The Crown Vision board will be upgraded to High Dynamic Range (HDR) and will be the fourth-largest HDR video board in MLB and the tallest HDR board in either MLB or the NFL, according to the Royals.

The board will be 105 feet tall by 85 feet wide. The upgrade will represent a 138-percent increase in pixels. The previous HD board debuted before the 2008 season.

The Hall of Fame board will be five times taller than the current ribbon board. The new 20.5-foot-by-108-foot board will create a 2,200 square-foot screen with more than 900,000 pixels. The project will include structural work to the field-facing surface of the Hall of Fame before the new board’s installation. The process will take approximately one month.

The outfield wall boards will receive a resolution upgrade and will feature 700,000 pixels.

“We are very excited to bring these new and improved video boards to our fans at Kauffman Stadium,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said in a release from the club. “We believe everyone will enjoy the enhanced HDR presentation of Crown Vision while the new Hall of Fame board will provide great entertainment possibilities together with dynamic ways for our corporate sponsors to connect with our fans. We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to The K next season to share these new experiences together.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER