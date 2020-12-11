Andy Reid sent barbecue to thank Dolphins coach for beating Patriots, helping Chiefs

As if finishing the 2019 season with a win in Foxborough wasn’t sweet enough, Dolphins coach Brian Flores got a nice gift package, courtesy of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Heading into last season’s regular-season finale, the Chiefs needed help to get the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. A Chiefs win over the Chargers wouldn’t be enough. The Dolphins also needed to upset the Patriots in New England.

In what’s now a storied chapter of Chiefs lore, Miami did just that with a last-minute victory. That gave the Chiefs a bye and what ended up being home-field advantage through the AFC postseason.

After the Chiefs and Dolphins won, Reid told reporters, “All in all, a great game and hail to the Dolphins.”

Reid showed his gratitude by sending Dolphins coach Brian Flores a gift package from Kansas City. And what could be better than barbecue?

“So, I thought I’d just send him a little thought from Kansas City, you know,” Reid said this week in a conference call with media members who cover the Dolphins, per the Sun-Sentinel. “Kansas City is known for its barbecue, so no better present to get from the good Kansas City barbecue here.”

That’s for certain. And Kansas City barbecue seems like an appropriate gift for helping a team get a playoff bye.

After the food arrived, Flores invited family members and, in what should be no shock to anyone from Kansas City, the barbecue was devoured.

“It was good barbecue. It went fast,” Flores told reporters in Miami. “I had my brothers over. I’m not sure — we had a ton of people over and we enjoyed it, so I was very thankful to Andy for that and it went very quickly. Kansas City barbecue is very good.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER