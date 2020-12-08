Five amazing photos of Chiefs’ receiver Tyreek Hill’s non-touchdown TD catch

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is tied with Green Bay’s Davante Adams for the NFL lead with 13 touchdown catches.

But Hill was robbed of No. 14 in the Chiefs’ 22-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday night.

Hill somehow kept control of a 40-yard pass from Mahomes despite being hit by a Denver defender. The ball bounced off both players and settled into Hill’s body.

The officials didn’t realize the ball never hit the ground, and neither did Hill. Coach Andy Reid hopes to avoid this happening in the future.

Chiefs fans have likely seen the replay, but Star photographer Jill Toyoshiba was on the spot and captured some amazing photos of the play.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill battled Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye for what should have been called a touchdown reception in the second quarter Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Hill lost control of the ball but eventually came down with it but it was not called a touchdown by the referees and the Chiefs did not challenge the call. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

It’s a shame that play didn’t count.