Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill made a circus catch for a touchdown Sunday, but no one realized it

There may not be a better touchdown catch in the NFL this season than the one Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had Sunday night.

Unfortunately, it didn’t count.

Hill didn’t realize he had control of the ball in the end zone. The officials missed it. So did Andy Reid. Heck, no one knew it was a catch until seeing the replay.

The Chiefs had the ball on the Broncos’ 40-yard line when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a ball to Hill in the end zone. Denver cornerback A.J. Bouye got a hand on the ball, which bounced up and landed back on Hill’s body as he was on the ground.

Hill apparently thought the ball hit the ground (as everyone did), but that wasn’t the case:

Yeah. That ball doesn’t touch the ground. pic.twitter.com/Kx3tQR8Kd9 — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) December 7, 2020

As NBC’s Cris Collinsworth noted: “I’ve never seen that.”

Unfortunately, no one knew it was a catch until after the Chiefs punted, so Reid couldn’t challenge the call of an incompletion.

