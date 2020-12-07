Photos show officials wrongly called Chiefs for delay of game on field-goal attempt

Sure, the Chiefs didn’t play their best game in Sunday night’s 22-16 win over the Broncos.

But the officials also weren’t on top of their game. They missed Tyreek Hill’s amazing touchdown catch despite the ball clearly never touching the ground.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were called for a phantom delay-of-game penalty.

The Chiefs led by three and had the ball on the Broncos’ 25-yard line when they lined up for a field goal with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining in the game. The ball was snapped before the clock hit zero, but for some reason the Chiefs were called for a delay of game.

A premature delay-of-game call is something you don’t see often (if ever) in a game.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are photos that show the officials blew the call, starting with this from Twitter user Warren Sharp:

“delay of game” as holder holds ball pic.twitter.com/AV5cgEg3si — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 7, 2020

Here is a better look from Twitter user Jade, who circled the ball which was headed to holder Tommy Townsend while there was 1 second on the play clock:

"Delay of game"

What a complete joke these refs are. The ball was already snapped before the play clock ran out. pic.twitter.com/0w669LGRGx — Jade (@ThatOneRWBYfan) December 7, 2020

Harrison Butker wasn’t fazed about moving back 5 yards and nailed the 48-yard field goal for the final points of the game.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

But if the ball would have faded late and hit the upright, the mistake by the officials could have benefited the Broncos, who would have taken over near midfield trailing by three points.

Fortunately f,or the Chiefs, that didn’t end up being a problem. But the officials never explained the gaffe.

At one point, the game clock quit working at Arrowhead Stadium, but the play clock seemed to be functioning properly on the field-goal attempt.