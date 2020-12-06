Watch highlights from the Chiefs’ 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos

For much of Sunday’s game, it appeared it might not be the Chiefs’ night.

A Tyreek Hill touchdown that went unnoticed. Four trips to the red zone that ended with field goals. Melvin Gordon piled up 131 yards rushing. Another touchdown overturned by a penalty.

In the end, the Chiefs gutted out a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium and clinched a playoff spot.

Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are a few highlights specific to the Chiefs, starting with the 20-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce:

Safety Tyrann Mathieu had a pair of interceptions, including one that sealed the Chiefs’ victory:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Oh, and Mahomes made some really great throws that you just don’t see most other quarterbacks make:

“People would go CRAZY if Mahomes made that throw.” pic.twitter.com/PseMvJA6g8 — Brandon Zenner (@NPNowZenner) December 7, 2020

Mahomes escaped and then put it right on the money @PatrickMahomes @Chiefs



#DENvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/zWrLYuhU3d — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 7, 2020