For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights from the Chiefs’ 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos
For much of Sunday’s game, it appeared it might not be the Chiefs’ night.
A Tyreek Hill touchdown that went unnoticed. Four trips to the red zone that ended with field goals. Melvin Gordon piled up 131 yards rushing. Another touchdown overturned by a penalty.
In the end, the Chiefs gutted out a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium and clinched a playoff spot.
Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):
Here are a few highlights specific to the Chiefs, starting with the 20-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce:
Safety Tyrann Mathieu had a pair of interceptions, including one that sealed the Chiefs’ victory:
Oh, and Mahomes made some really great throws that you just don’t see most other quarterbacks make:
