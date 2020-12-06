Kansas City Star Logo
For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Watch highlights from the Chiefs’ 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos

For much of Sunday’s game, it appeared it might not be the Chiefs’ night.

A Tyreek Hill touchdown that went unnoticed. Four trips to the red zone that ended with field goals. Melvin Gordon piled up 131 yards rushing. Another touchdown overturned by a penalty.

In the end, the Chiefs gutted out a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium and clinched a playoff spot.

Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Here are a few highlights specific to the Chiefs, starting with the 20-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce:

Safety Tyrann Mathieu had a pair of interceptions, including one that sealed the Chiefs’ victory:

Oh, and Mahomes made some really great throws that you just don’t see most other quarterbacks make:

