Chiefs’ Travis Kelce trolls Broncos, gets ‘Mahomes Splash’ after Sunday’s win

It may not have been intentional, but Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce trolled the Broncos during a postgame interview on Sunday night.

While talking with NBC’s Michele Tafoya following the Chiefs’ 22-16 win over the Broncos, Kelce was asked about his team’s troubles in the red zone.

“We’ve just got to finish strong, I mean hats off the Raiders,” Kelce said. “They’ve done an unbelievable job the past two games of presenting a challenge on third downs and in the red zone. I mean, it is what it is....”

Yep, Kelce said Raiders instead of Broncos.

Before Kelce could finish his thought (or perhaps correct his mistake), Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sneaked up behind Kelce and poured water on Kelce’s neck.

It was a comical moment:

chiefs not even worried about the broncos kelce thought they were playing the raiders pic.twitter.com/hc74RGxrsI — Tony X (@soIoucity) December 7, 2020

It wasn’t exactly a Salvy Splash like the Royals’ Salvador Perez is known for, but on a cold December night, that water made Kelce shiver.

