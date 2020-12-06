Here is who national experts predict will win Sunday night’s Chiefs-Broncos game

In a way, a lack of snow in the forecast may not be a good thing for the Chiefs.

A year ago, the Chiefs thumped the Broncos during a snowy day at Arrowhead Stadium. In October, the Chiefs crushed the Broncos on a snowy day in Denver.

Alas, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who famously proclaimed himself a “snow-game guy,” will have to do with mostly clear skies for the “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

Here is what 52 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC (Ch. 41).

The Chiefs will roll to a 31-14 win is the prediction from Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “The Broncos’ offense was ranked dead last in DVOA before they played Kendall Hinton at quarterback. Denver has been outscored 96-25 in three matchups against Kansas City since Vic Fangio took over, including a game in which Patrick Mahomes was hurt.”

A 34-13 Chiefs victory is the prediction from the Sporting News’ Bill Bender. This is part of what he wrote: “The Broncos quarterback situation is uncertain, and there is time to look for options other than practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton. It won’t matter against the Chiefs.”

The Chiefs will prevail say both Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Smith thinks it’ll be a 31-20 score. He wrote: “The Broncos won’t be playing without a quarterback this week, but the Chiefs should blow them out anyway.” Florio picked a 42-21 score and wrote: “The Broncos won’t be able to blame this one on having no quarterbacks.”

All of the eight CBS Sports writers think the Chiefs will win: Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, John Breech, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Dave Richard, Jared Dubin and Jamey Eisenberg. Prisco sees a 32-20 score. This is part of what he wrote: “The Broncos will have quarterback Drew Lock back this week after they were forced to play with a backup receiver last week in their loss to the Saints. Will it matter? Not here. The Chiefs are rolling on offense, while the defense is getting better.”

A Chiefs victory is the pick for five Bleacher Report writers: Gary Davenport, Kalyn Kahler, Master Tesfatsion, Brad Gagnon and Matt Miller. Here is part of what Tesfatsion wrote: The Kansas City Chiefs have won three straight games by one possession, but I don’t think this one will be close. The Chiefs already blew out the Broncos in Denver during Week 7. I’m expecting nothing less on Sunday night in Kansas City.”

All six writers at Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback see a Chiefs win: Gary Gramling, Mitch Goldic, Albert Breer, Jenny Vrentas, Andrew Brandt and Conor Orr.

All seven experts at USA Today think the Chiefs will win: Jarrett Bell (34-19 final score), Nate Davis (34-25), Jori Epstein (35-9), Mike Jones (33-21), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (38-17), Lorenzo Reyes (31-20) and Tom Schad (31-21).

All nine experts at ESPN see a Chiefs victory: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Laura Rutledge, Kevin Seifert, Damien Woody and Seth Wickersham.

The 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News picked the Chiefs: Tim Cowlishaw, Michael Gehlken, Dana Larson, Damon Marx, Craig Miller, David Moore, John Owing, Newy Scruggs, Kevin Sherrington and Calvin Watkins.

The three writers at Athlon Sports picked a Chiefs win: Rob Doster, Bryan Fischer and Ben Weinrib.