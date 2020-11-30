Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Denver Broncos (round two)

It’s fair to say you can throw out Sunday’s game when trying to gauge the Denver Broncos this season.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the Broncos were forced to start a wide receiver at quarterback in Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the Saints in Denver. To clarify, it was a practice-squad receiver.

That shouldn’t be the case when Denver comes to Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Buccaneers ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC (Ch. 41).

1. Lock’s back (again)

The Broncos entered Sunday’s games ranked 24th in passing yards, but that dropped to 26th after receiver Kendall Hinton threw for 13 yards against the Saints. A receiver, Hinton was pressed into duty when Denver’s four quarterbacks were ruled out because of COVID-19 contact tracing or a positive test.

The Broncos became the first team with more passes intercepted than completions since the Chargers in 1998 against the Chiefs.



Ryan Leaf started that game for San Diego. pic.twitter.com/GEAYix0Ax6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 29, 2020

Drew Lock likely will be back to start Sunday against the Chiefs. Lock, the former Lee’s Summit and Mizzou star, has yet to have a game with a 100 quarterback rating this season. He has completed 55.6% of his passes for 1,767 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In the Chiefs’ 43-16 win at Denver in October, Lock had a 57.7 passer rating after throwing a pair of interceptions. In the Chiefs’ 23-3 win over the Broncos last December at Arrowhead Stadium, Lock’s quarterback rating was 45.0.

2. Injured running back

Following Sunday’s dreadful showing, the Broncos’ offense is ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring (19.0 points per game). Only the Jets are worse.

The Broncos are 14th in the NFL in rushing (113.5 yards per game).

Running back Melvin Gordon, who ran some plays out of the Wildcat on Sunday, leads the team with 554 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Philip Lindsay has run for 414 yards. He also was in the Wildcat at times on Sunday.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay “tweaked his knee a little bit” in Sunday’s game. Lindsay left the game early and his status will be something to watch this week.

Heading into Sunday’s games, Denver’s Garett Bolles was the highest graded offensive tackle in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

There’s a new highest graded offensive tackle...and his name is Garett Bolles



90.0 grade



89.2 pass blocking grade



87.1 run blocking grade pic.twitter.com/bke4yZ5BIh — PFF DEN Broncos (@PFF_Broncos) November 24, 2020

3. Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy

Rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy was limited last week because of an ankle/Achilles injury and he was targeted once on Sunday. But he still leads the Broncos in receiving yards (589) and leads all receivers in catches (37). Tight end Noah Fant is the leading receiver (40) and had the lone catch on Sunday.

4. Denver’s D

The Broncos have the 10th-ranked defense, allowing 341.4 yards per game. However, Denver is 24th in scoring defense, giving up 27.1 points per game.

The Broncos’ pass defense is ranked eighth (210.1 ypg) but they are 19th in the NFL with eight interceptions. Denver has 31 sacks, the seventh-most in the NFL. The rush defense is 26th (131.3 ypg).

Free safety Justin Simmons leads the Broncos with four interceptions and seven passes defended. He’s also recovered a fumble.

5. Not seeing yellow

Denver is one of the least-penalized teams in the NFL, having been flagged just 58 times, per the Football Database. That’s 24th in the league.