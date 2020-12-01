Chiefs’ Travis Kelce discusses botched TD throw Sunday, hopes for second chance

For fans wondering if Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s incompletion in Sunday’s game would linger in his mind, the answer is yes.

While setting up an Instagram chat with WNBA player/ESPN radio host Chiney Ogwumike on Monday night, Kelce talked about his pass during Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

The trick play nearly worked to perfection as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was open in the end zone. But Kelce couldn’t get the ball past a Buccaneers defensive player and the chance at a touchdown throw was over:

KELCE WHY DIDNT YOU RUN THIS IN pic.twitter.com/YZqiCVd5x8 — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) November 29, 2020

Kelce brought it up before Ogwumike joined the chat.

“Just in advance, I want to say I’m sorry to everybody for the pass that was like an awkward pass. It really wasn’t a pass in the game yesterday. Ah, one of those you wish you could have back, you know,” Kelce said as he began laughing.

“What a loser I was, but I’m just glad we came away with the win.”

Ogwumike appeared and immediately poked fun at Kelce: “I saw you talk about whatever that pass was yesterday.”

Kelce chuckled and said: “I had to fill it with something funny I guess. Man, that pass was not my most proudest moment in the National Football League, that’s for sure.”

“It’s OK, hoopers do air balls too,” Ogwumike said, “so it’s all right.”

Kelce laughed and said it was like an air ball on a free-throw attempt.

“I’ve still got my fingers crossed that I’ll get one more opportunity, but I think it might be out the window at this point,” Kelce added.

After Sunday’s game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t seem to close the door on Kelce, who was converted from quarterback to tight end at the University of Cincinnati.

“Son of a gun, that’s why they moved him to tight end at Cincinnati. Son of a gun,” Reid said. “We probably should have scored there. (Carlton Davis) did a nice job on that play though. Anyways, yeah, we’ll get the next one.”

For inquiring minds, Kelce also talked about his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. There was chatter this summer that the couple had broken up, but Kelce asked Ogwumike for Christmas gift ideas.

“You know, she’s the best,” Kelce said of Nicole. “She’s the absolute best.”

Ogwumike’s suggestion: an electric toothbrush.

