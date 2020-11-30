Mecole Hardman, Patrick Mahomes each take blame for Chiefs missing out on 89-yard TD

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came up 38 yards shy of joining the 500 Club.

Mahomes threw for 462 yards Sunday in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Buccaneers. He nearly got the 38 yards (and much more) on one pass that would have gotten him to 500 yards for the game.

With the Chiefs leading by 17 in the third quarter, they had a first down on their own 11-yard line. It was nearly a one-play drive as wide receiver Mecole Hardman was all alone in the middle of the field, but Mahomes’ throw was behind Hardman and he was unable to make the catch.

Given Hardman’s blazing speed, it’s not difficult to see this becoming an 89-yard touchdown pass:

Here's the video.



Would've been a 90+ yard pass with a better throw or if Hardman was able to pull the throw behind him.pic.twitter.com/sbMxo8u8Gk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 29, 2020

In the end, the Chiefs didn’t need that touchdown, but after the game, Mahomes tweeted about missing on the throw:

Bro how did i miss @MecoleHardman4 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 30, 2020

Hardman’s response? He put the blame squarely on himself (and that’s probably the right thing to do):

It’s my fault I would never blame you https://t.co/VE2QoDsdiT — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 30, 2020

Had the duo connected, Mahomes would have 551 passing yards, which would have been the second-most in NFL history. Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin had 554 yards for the Rams in 1951.

