Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a .762 winning percentage in his career (256-80), but he’s just .500 in games against Patrick Mahomes.

And, with the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, Mahomes has won two straight against Brady, evening his record against Brady at 2-2.

Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, and his favorite target was Tyreek Hill, who caught all the TD passes and had 269 receiving yards.

Brady also threw three touchdown passes but was intercepted twice by the Chiefs defense.

Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Just looking for the Chiefs’ touchdowns? Here they are, beginning with the 75-yard touchdown pass:

This was Hill’s 44-yard touchdown catch (the backflip was sweet, too, even if it wasn’t perfect):

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Hill’s 20-yard reception was an inch-perfect pass and catch:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service