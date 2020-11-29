Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a .762 winning percentage in his career (256-80), but he’s just .500 in games against Patrick Mahomes.

And, with the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, Mahomes has won two straight against Brady, evening his record against Brady at 2-2.

Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, and his favorite target was Tyreek Hill, who caught all the TD passes and had 269 receiving yards.

Brady also threw three touchdown passes but was intercepted twice by the Chiefs defense.

Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Just looking for the Chiefs’ touchdowns? Here they are, beginning with the 75-yard touchdown pass:

This was Hill’s 44-yard touchdown catch (the backflip was sweet, too, even if it wasn’t perfect):

MAHOMES TO HILL AGAIN.@Cheetah has 203 receiving yards in the FIRST QUARTER. #ChiefsKingdom



: #KCvsTB on CBS

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/eTeTQUzogq pic.twitter.com/HcIqRiyP9S — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Hill’s 20-yard reception was an inch-perfect pass and catch: