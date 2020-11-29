Chiefs’ Travis Kelce nearly connected on a touchdown pass to Patrick Mahomes

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce smiles before Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs and the star tight end have agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced. AP Photo

The following sentence contains no factual errors: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce missed a wide open Patrick Mahomes in the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday.

That sounds weird, right?

But a trick play the Chiefs ran from the Tampa Bay 1-yard line during Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, nearly resulted in Mahomes’ first career receiving touchdown.

Mahomes lined up in a shotgun, went in motion and took the snap. He ran to the right and flipped the ball to Tyreek Hill, who then flipped it to Kelce. Mahomes was unguarded in the end zone and Kelce could have run the ball in for a touchdown.

Instead, Kelce tried to throw the ball to Mahomes, but it was knocked down by a Tampa Bay defender.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kelce will hear about this when reviewing film with his teammates (video from Twitter user Roto Street Journal):

KELCE WHY DIDNT YOU RUN THIS IN pic.twitter.com/YZqiCVd5x8 — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) November 29, 2020

That would have been the second completed pass of Kelce’s career and his first touchdown pass.