Chiefs’ Travis Kelce nearly connected on a touchdown pass to Patrick Mahomes

The following sentence contains no factual errors: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce missed a wide open Patrick Mahomes in the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday.

That sounds weird, right?

But a trick play the Chiefs ran from the Tampa Bay 1-yard line during Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, nearly resulted in Mahomes’ first career receiving touchdown.

Mahomes lined up in a shotgun, went in motion and took the snap. He ran to the right and flipped the ball to Tyreek Hill, who then flipped it to Kelce. Mahomes was unguarded in the end zone and Kelce could have run the ball in for a touchdown.

Instead, Kelce tried to throw the ball to Mahomes, but it was knocked down by a Tampa Bay defender.

Kelce will hear about this when reviewing film with his teammates (video from Twitter user Roto Street Journal):

That would have been the second completed pass of Kelce’s career and his first touchdown pass.

  Comments  
