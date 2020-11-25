For Pete's Sake
Aaron Rodgers reminds fans that Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes didn’t invent the no-look pass
Perhaps the next time Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets together with Aaron Rodgers to shoot a State Farm commercial, they will talk no-look passes.
Rodgers, the Packers star quarterback, was on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday and talked about a no-look throw he had Sunday against the Colts.
“Late in the game, I had — they wouldn’t show it because I play for the Packers — but I had a pretty sweet no-looker to Davante (Adams) in the last drive that kind of set up for a few plays,” Rodgers said.
McAfee later said in a mocking tone: “I’m so thankful Patrick Mahomes brought that into the NFL.”
Rodgers joked: “Yeah I know. Since none of us have been doing it for a long time.”
Then Rodgers praised Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
“I must say this, a guy who probably doesn’t get anywhere near the credit for doing (stuff) like that all the time. He wears No. 9 and plays in Detroit,” Rodgers said. “That dude, what he does with the ball, it’s impressive. It’s really, really impressive. ...
“That dude is throwing crazy no-lookers all the time and he can throw from any arm angle.”
Rodgers didn’t say “stuff,” which is why I’m adding this warning to all before playing the video below:
Twitter user Peter Bukowski may have found the no-look pass Rodgers threw in Sunday’s game:
