Aaron Rodgers reminds fans that Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes didn’t invent the no-look pass

Perhaps the next time Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets together with Aaron Rodgers to shoot a State Farm commercial, they will talk no-look passes.

Rodgers, the Packers star quarterback, was on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday and talked about a no-look throw he had Sunday against the Colts.

“Late in the game, I had — they wouldn’t show it because I play for the Packers — but I had a pretty sweet no-looker to Davante (Adams) in the last drive that kind of set up for a few plays,” Rodgers said.

McAfee later said in a mocking tone: “I’m so thankful Patrick Mahomes brought that into the NFL.”

Rodgers joked: “Yeah I know. Since none of us have been doing it for a long time.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Then Rodgers praised Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“I must say this, a guy who probably doesn’t get anywhere near the credit for doing (stuff) like that all the time. He wears No. 9 and plays in Detroit,” Rodgers said. “That dude, what he does with the ball, it’s impressive. It’s really, really impressive. ...

“That dude is throwing crazy no-lookers all the time and he can throw from any arm angle.”

Rodgers didn’t say “stuff,” which is why I’m adding this warning to all before playing the video below:

.@AaronRodgers12 on the @PatMcAfeeShow about media acting like @PatrickMahomes invented the no-look pass: "Yeah I know. Since none of us have been doing it for a long time."



pic.twitter.com/u99aZTRHvM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Twitter user Peter Bukowski may have found the no-look pass Rodgers threw in Sunday’s game:

I believe this is the no-look pass @AaronRodgers12 mentioned on @PatMcAfeeShow today. Hard to tell on the TV copy or All-22, but watch the replay and you can see 12's eyes looking right and then he slings it back to his left. I could be overthinking it too lol. pic.twitter.com/QEnqWA35mp — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) November 24, 2020