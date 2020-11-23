Patrick Mahomes ties NFL record and six other stats to know from Chiefs’ win in Vegas

As ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky noted, the interception Patrick Mahomes threw during the Chiefs’ 35-31 victory over the Raiders wasn’t his fault.

Still, it was a jarring sight for Chiefs fans, because it was just his second in 10 games.

Before that interception, Mahomes threw his 26th touchdown pass of the season, which at the time tied a league record, as NFL Research noted:

Patrick Mahomes threw 26 pass TD this season before Trayvon Mullen's 2nd-quarter interception, Mahomes' 2nd of 2020



Mahomes tied Drew Brees' all-time record (set in 2018) for most pass TD (26) before a player's 2nd INT in a single season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 23, 2020

Here are six other stats fans may have missed from the game:

1. Piling up the first downs

The Chiefs noted that their 36 first downs tied a franchise record. They also had three dozen against the Falcons on Oct. 24, 2004 (a 56-10 win at Arrowhead Stadium).

On Sunday, the Chiefs had 22 first downs via the pass, 10 rushing and four by penalty. The Chiefs said the 22 passing first downs are the fourth most in team history.

2. Kelce passes Taylor

Tight end Travis Kelce (eight catches for 127 yards) moved into second in Chiefs history in receiving yards (7,361), passing Otis Taylor. Kelce’s 100-yard game was the 23rd of his career, the fourth most by a tight end in NFL history as the Chiefs noted.

Kelce broke a tie with former Cardinals/Cowboys great Jackie Smith (22). Kelce is one behind former Chargers star Kellen Winslow. Tony Gonzalez is first with 31.

Here is the Chiefs’ all-time receiving yards list:

1. 10,940 Tony Gonzalez 1997-08

2. 7,361 Travis Kelce 2013-20

3. 7,306 Otis Taylor 1965-75

3. Quite a year

As NFL Research noted, the Chiefs are 18-1 in the last calendar year, which puts them in rarefied air:

Over the last calendar year, the Chiefs are now 18-1 incl. playoffs.



That is tied for the 5th-best record by any team over a one-year span since the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule in 1978.



KC's record is the best by any team since the Packers went 20-1 from Jan. 2011-Jan. 2012 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 23, 2020

4. Strange but true

OK, this from ESPN is going to sound fake, but it’s true:

That was the 1st go-ahead Pass TD in the final 2 minutes of regulation in Patrick Mahomes' career.



The Chiefs haven't lost twice to the same team in the regular season since 2014 (Broncos). pic.twitter.com/Pc6mUJQvlS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 23, 2020

Usually, the Chiefs have been so far ahead that Mahomes hasn’t needed to lead a late rally.

Mahomes’ game-winning touchdown throw to Kelce was the 103rd of his career, breaking a tie with Alex Smith for fourth-most in franchise history, as the Chiefs noted:

1. 237 Len Dawson 1962-75

2. 118 Trent Green 2001-06

3. 105 Bill Kenney 1979-88

4. 103 Patrick Mahomes 2017-20

5. 102 Alex Smith 2013-17

5. Wild win probability

Peter Schrager, a co-host of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network said the Raiders had an 81% chance of winning Sunday when they scored with less than two minutes to play:

"When Witten scores the TD, the 'win probability' for the Raiders was 81%. Well, that algorithm is defunct. There's a Mahomes factor they don't account for. 75 seconds. 80 yards. Who had any doubt he would find a way to win the game in the end?"- @PSchrags I @ArrowheadPride pic.twitter.com/bmxBJS9MA7 — GMFB (@gmfb) November 23, 2020

Take a look at the wild swings on this win probability chart for the game:

6. The 500 Club

Kicker Harrison Butker made all five of his point-after attempts and has scored 503 points in his Chiefs career, which is fourth most.

1. 1,466 Nick Lowery 1980-93

2. 1,231 Jan Stenerud 1967-79

3. 517 Ryan Succop 2009-13

4. 503 Harrison Butker 2017-20

5. 500 Priest Holmes 2001-07