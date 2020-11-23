For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes ties NFL record and six other stats to know from Chiefs’ win in Vegas
As ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky noted, the interception Patrick Mahomes threw during the Chiefs’ 35-31 victory over the Raiders wasn’t his fault.
Still, it was a jarring sight for Chiefs fans, because it was just his second in 10 games.
Before that interception, Mahomes threw his 26th touchdown pass of the season, which at the time tied a league record, as NFL Research noted:
Here are six other stats fans may have missed from the game:
1. Piling up the first downs
The Chiefs noted that their 36 first downs tied a franchise record. They also had three dozen against the Falcons on Oct. 24, 2004 (a 56-10 win at Arrowhead Stadium).
On Sunday, the Chiefs had 22 first downs via the pass, 10 rushing and four by penalty. The Chiefs said the 22 passing first downs are the fourth most in team history.
2. Kelce passes Taylor
Tight end Travis Kelce (eight catches for 127 yards) moved into second in Chiefs history in receiving yards (7,361), passing Otis Taylor. Kelce’s 100-yard game was the 23rd of his career, the fourth most by a tight end in NFL history as the Chiefs noted.
Kelce broke a tie with former Cardinals/Cowboys great Jackie Smith (22). Kelce is one behind former Chargers star Kellen Winslow. Tony Gonzalez is first with 31.
Here is the Chiefs’ all-time receiving yards list:
1. 10,940 Tony Gonzalez 1997-08
2. 7,361 Travis Kelce 2013-20
3. 7,306 Otis Taylor 1965-75
3. Quite a year
As NFL Research noted, the Chiefs are 18-1 in the last calendar year, which puts them in rarefied air:
4. Strange but true
OK, this from ESPN is going to sound fake, but it’s true:
Usually, the Chiefs have been so far ahead that Mahomes hasn’t needed to lead a late rally.
Mahomes’ game-winning touchdown throw to Kelce was the 103rd of his career, breaking a tie with Alex Smith for fourth-most in franchise history, as the Chiefs noted:
1. 237 Len Dawson 1962-75
2. 118 Trent Green 2001-06
3. 105 Bill Kenney 1979-88
4. 103 Patrick Mahomes 2017-20
5. 102 Alex Smith 2013-17
5. Wild win probability
Peter Schrager, a co-host of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network said the Raiders had an 81% chance of winning Sunday when they scored with less than two minutes to play:
Take a look at the wild swings on this win probability chart for the game:
6. The 500 Club
Kicker Harrison Butker made all five of his point-after attempts and has scored 503 points in his Chiefs career, which is fourth most.
1. 1,466 Nick Lowery 1980-93
2. 1,231 Jan Stenerud 1967-79
3. 517 Ryan Succop 2009-13
4. 503 Harrison Butker 2017-20
5. 500 Priest Holmes 2001-07
