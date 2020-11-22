For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights from Sporting KC’s penalty-kick shootout win over San Jose
Goalkeeper Tim Melia played hero for Sporting Kansas City in Sunday’s MLS playoff game against San Jose.
After the teams were tied 3-3 following 120 minutes of play, Melia stoned the Earthquakes three times in a penalty-kick shootout as Sporting made all three of their attempts.
It was an amazing display by Melia and insured Sporting advanced in the postseason.
Roger Espinoza got things started with a beautiful goal off a corner kick in the fourth minute:
Illie Sanchez tied the game with a goal in the 47th minute:
Gianluca Busio appeared to score the game-winner in stoppage time (Khiry Shelton’s assist was perfect):
Here was Melia’s final stop in penalty kicks:
