Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Watch highlights from Sporting KC’s penalty-kick shootout win over San Jose

Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after winning an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes with a penalty kick in overtime Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after winning an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes with a penalty kick in overtime Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel AP

Goalkeeper Tim Melia played hero for Sporting Kansas City in Sunday’s MLS playoff game against San Jose.

After the teams were tied 3-3 following 120 minutes of play, Melia stoned the Earthquakes three times in a penalty-kick shootout as Sporting made all three of their attempts.

It was an amazing display by Melia and insured Sporting advanced in the postseason.

Roger Espinoza got things started with a beautiful goal off a corner kick in the fourth minute:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Illie Sanchez tied the game with a goal in the 47th minute:

Gianluca Busio appeared to score the game-winner in stoppage time (Khiry Shelton’s assist was perfect):

Here was Melia’s final stop in penalty kicks:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service