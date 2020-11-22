Watch highlights from Sporting KC’s penalty-kick shootout win over San Jose

Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after winning an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes with a penalty kick in overtime Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Goalkeeper Tim Melia played hero for Sporting Kansas City in Sunday’s MLS playoff game against San Jose.

After the teams were tied 3-3 following 120 minutes of play, Melia stoned the Earthquakes three times in a penalty-kick shootout as Sporting made all three of their attempts.

It was an amazing display by Melia and insured Sporting advanced in the postseason.

Roger Espinoza got things started with a beautiful goal off a corner kick in the fourth minute:

Illie Sanchez tied the game with a goal in the 47th minute:

Gianluca Busio appeared to score the game-winner in stoppage time (Khiry Shelton’s assist was perfect):

Here was Melia’s final stop in penalty kicks:

