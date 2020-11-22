Sporting KC wins in penalty-kick shootout, advances past Quakes in MLS Cup playoffs

Sporting Kansas City defender Amadou Dia, right, battles San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza for the ball during an MLS Cup Playoffs opener Sunday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park. AP

For the couple-thousand fans allowed into Children’s Mercy Park and many thousands more watching on TV Sunday, Sporting KC’s opening game of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs was an edge-of-your-seat affair.

With the score knotted at 2 late, dueling heroics ensured the match between Sporting KC and the San Jose Earthquakes would go to overtime tied 3-all. And it stayed that way through OT.

Only in a penalty-kick shootout would Sporting KC finally prevail, with shots made by Johnny Russell, Ilie Sanchez and Khiry Shelton.

Thirty-four-year-old Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia blocked all three of San Jose’s shots.

All three.

“Everybody out here can hit penalties, but the one thing is, Timmy can save them,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “I’ve never seen that before, in any game, ever.”

In the waning minutes of regulation stoppage time, Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio drove home what looked to be the game-winner. No one could be faulted for thinking his shot in the 91st minute might be enough to push the home club, the top seed in the Western Conference, past the eighth-seeded Quakes.

But nothing doing. San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski equalized in the 97th minute via a literal a last-second gasp at overtime.

There was some question about how the game extended long enough for Wondolowski to score — the head official initially added just four minutes of stoppage time, then added another three following Busio’s goal and Sporting KC’s ensuing celebration — but on the teams played.

Sporting KC trailed 2-1 at halftime but equalized early in the second half on a 47th-minute corner by Sanchez. Sporting’s first goal was a beauty, a flicked-in header by Roger Espinoza in the fourth minute of the game. It was the second-fastest postseason goal in club history.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

San Jose scored in the 22nd minute on a goal by Carlos Fierro and 34th minute on a goal by Shea Salinas.

This story will be updated.