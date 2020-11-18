Raiders’ Maxx Crosby indicates victory lap after beating Chiefs was Jon Gruden’s idea

Now we know why Raiders coach Jon Gruden got snippy with a reporter when asked Monday about the team’s victory lap in team buses last month at Arrowhead Stadium.

The celebratory bus ride was Gruden’s idea.

During an interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said the Las Vegas players didn’t ask for the ride around Arrowhead Stadium after beat the Chiefs 40-32. Heck, they didn’t even know what was happening.

“Honestly, it’s funny,” Crosby told Cowherd. “After the game we were all so fired up. Obviously winning in KC is very rare and especially with that team, it’s a big deal anytime you beat them. So, on the bus I noticed when we took off ... nobody said anything like, ‘yeah, we’re taking a victory lap, blah, blah, blah.’

“I just noticed we were driving around the stadium. We were just going in a big circle. So honestly, a lot of the guys, we had no idea, so we were just noticing we’re like, ‘Wait, where are we going?’”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Crosby also was asked what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is like on the field, and Cowherd said many people believe Mahomes is the best football player in the world.

“I believe that too,” Crosby said. “He’s a once-in-a lifetime type of talent. The guy, he doesn’t really talk much. He’s super focused when he’s on the field but the way he plays is just so much different than any other quarterback you face. It’s just like, when you play the Chiefs, it’s not like a regular football game, you know?

“You know you’re gonna be running for your life trying to get him down. You know he’s trying to extend plays, trying to make underneath passes, behind the back, he’ll literally do anything so he’s just a different type of player, and every time we play KC we know it’s gonna be a crazy game.”

Cowherd also asked if Gruden said anything when Crosby was drafted last year in the fourth round. Once again, Mahomes’ name came up.

“The first thing he said is ‘I need you to get Mahomes, we need you to get Philip Rivers’ and all that,” Crosby said. “And I was like, ‘all right let’s go.’ I was like I got this, let’s do it and it was hilarious. So you know how Gruden is. He always, always loves challenging his players and I love it. He’s one of a kind.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Here is the interview: