DeAndre Hopkins: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘hit God mode’ in last season’s playoffs

Twitter can be a depressing social-media platform, overflowing with negative comments. But sometimes elite athletes tip their cap to another star player.

Such was the case following the Cardinals’ 32-30 win over the Bills on Sunday. Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ catch on a Hail Mary pass won the game in stunning fashion, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes apparently was watching.

Mahomes tweeted at Hopkins, who responded with a reference to the Chiefs’ 51-31 win over the Texans in last season’s AFC Divisional playoff game:

Same to you bro! Thought I had a ring last year till u hit GOD mode. https://t.co/nzZ9AWUA2i — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 16, 2020

You may recall Houston taking a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter, only to see Mahomes throw four touchdown passes in 10 minutes and start the Chiefs on their way to the blowout victory.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many Chiefs fans loved Hopkins’ “God mode” comment.

God Mode, well he ain’t lyin! — JP Chiefs, @Chiefsfocus Chiefskingdom!! #RunitBack (@JpChiefs) November 16, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Every time Mahomes does something special again, I’m just going to tweet “GOD mode.” And that’s it. https://t.co/QcMB3iSMdQ — Neal D (@neald_93) November 16, 2020

PM15 only has 1 setting - GOD MODE https://t.co/XOejV5GM30 — Ben Johnson (@BenJohnsonTUL) November 16, 2020

For Texans fans, it was a bitter reminder of a game they’d rather forget.