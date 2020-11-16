Listen to the Cardinals and Bills radio calls of DeAndre Hopkins’ epic Hail Mary catch

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches the game-winning touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27), free safety Jordan Poyer (21) and strong safety Micah Hyde, left, defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 32-20. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats calculated Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a 16.9% completion probability on his game-winning Hail Mary grab Sunday against the Bills.

Hopkins’ catch with 1 second left gave the Cardinals an unlikely 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.

That probability seems a tad high, because this was a “miraculous” play, as CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle said:

DEANDRE HOPKINS CATCHES THE HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN!



(@AZCardinals)

That was a great call by Eagle and, as one might imagine, the Cardinals radio broadcasters lost their minds after Kyler Murray’s 43-yard touchdown pass was hauled in my Hopkins.

Play-by-play man Dave Pasch asked: “Is it caught? IS IT CAUGHT!?! OH MY GOODNESS, IT’S CAUGHT!”

Analyst Ron Wolfley broke it down like this: “Throw the ball up, that’s what Kyler Murray did. He extended the play with his legs and just chucked that thing up into the air, into the desert sky, baby, and D-Hop brought it down. Touchdown!”

Pasch and Wolfley were a bit excited:

Listen to #AZCardinals radio broadcast team @DavePasch and @wolf987FM go absolutely crazy witnessing Kyler Murray's unbelievable last-second Hail Mary touchdown throw to DeAndre Hopkins to topple the Bills, 32-30.

In the other radio booth, there was disappointment. Analyst Steve Tasker said: “Yeah, Bills lose. They got beat by DeAndre Hopkins making a phenomenal play, and that’s the kind of play he can make. He’s got the best hands in football. He’s a great athlete. He’s got tremendous ball skills. There were three guys around him, and the Bills still couldn’t stop it.”

This photo of the catch from Twitter user PhotoTes is awesome:

This is a Jordan commercial