Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (Round 2)

On Sunday night, the Chiefs will look to avenge their only loss in the last 12 months.

The Chiefs, 8-1, were beaten 40-32 at Arrowhead Stadium by the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11., and the Raiders reportedly did a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium in their team buses after the game.

The Chiefs should be rested as they are coming off their bye week and motivated when they face the Raiders, 6-3.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Raiders ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC (Ch. 41):

1. Running wild

The Raiders rushed for 203 yards Sunday in a 37-12 win over the Broncos in Las Vegas. Josh Jacobs rolled up 112 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Here is the first of his touchdowns against Denver:

Devontae Booker also had a pair of rushing touchdowns and ran for 81 yards. On the season, the Raiders’ rushing attack is ranked seventh in the NFL (139.2 yards per game). Jacobs is the team leader with 700 yards on the ground.

The Raiders have had 160 or more rushing yards in three straight games.

2. Carr’s control

Because of the Raiders’ success running the ball, quarterback Derek Carr didn’t need to do big things on Sunday. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Carr has done an excellent job of not making a mistake throwing the ball, as his two interceptions on the season are the second fewest in the NFL, trailing only the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who has one. However, Carr has lost five fumbles this season.

Through nine games, Carr has rushed for 118 yards, his second-most in a season. He had 138 rushing yards in 2015.

In the Raiders’ win at Arrowhead Stadium, Carr threw for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

3. Takeaway turnaround

The Raiders had just five takeaways heading into Sunday but doubled that total against the Broncos. They intercepted Denver quarterback Drew Lock four times and Las Vegas now has seven on the season. The Raiders also recovered a fumble against the Broncos.

This was interception No. 4 on Sunday and even though it came in garbage time, it was a heck of a grab by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski:

The Raiders jumped to 14th in turnover differential in the NFL at plus-1 thanks to the big game against the Broncos.

4. Eye on the defense

The Raiders defense is ranked 19th in points allowed (26.8 per game), while the rushing defense is 13th (112.7 yards per game) and the passing defense is 23rd (264.9 yards per game).

Maxx Crosby six sacks this season, more than half of the team’s total (11). In the first meeting between the teams, Crosby had a sack of Mahomes.

Linebacker Corey Littleton has a team-best 48 tackles, while safety Johnathan Abram is second with 47.

5. Not seeing yellow

The Raiders historically have been known for piling up penalties, but they are tied for 25th this season (46 total). As CBS noted, the Raiders’ 38 penalties through their first eight games were the franchise’s fewest in that span since 1967.

Las Vegas has only been flagged three times for defensive pass interference. Just three teams have been penalized fewer for that offense.

In the first meeting with the Chiefs, the Raiders were penalized eight times.