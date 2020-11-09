Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes tied Tom Brady feat on Sunday, nears mark held by Drew Brees 

Three weeks ago, the Chiefs ran the ball 46 times in a 26-17 win at Buffalo. In their next game, the Chiefs got touchdowns from the defense and special teams and routed the Broncos 43-16.

The pundits said that showed the Chiefs don’t necessarily need to lean on quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win games.

But in the Chiefs’ last two victories, we’ve seen they do just fine when putting the game in Mahomes’ hands.

Over the last two games, Mahomes has thrown for 350 yards or more with at last four touchdowns and no interceptions. How rare is that two-game stretch? Only one player has done that over the past 70 years: Tom Brady.

James Palmer of the NFL Network shared that nugget:

Patrick Mahomes joined Tom Brady (Weeks 6 & 7 of 2007 MVP season) as the only players since at least 1950 with 350+ passing yards, 4+ passing TDs & 0 INT in back-to-back games within a season — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 9, 2020

Here are four other stats fans may have missed from Sunday’s game:

Nearing Brees

Mahomes has thrown 25 touchdown passes and just one interception so far this season. NFL.com noted the only player in NFL history to have more passing touchdowns prior to throwing his second interception in a season was Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who threw 26 touchdowns before his second interception in 2018.

Passing DeBerg

Mahomes now has 12,099 career passing yards and the Chiefs noted that he jumped over Steve DeBerg (11,873) for fifth-most passing yards in franchise history. Mahomes also passed Jay Fiedler, Rick Mirer and Tom Flores into 169th all-time in NFL history.

Here are the top five in Chiefs history:

28,507 Len Dawson 1962-75

21,459 Trent Green 2001-06

17,608 Alex Smith 2013-17

17,277 Bill Kenney 1979-88

12,099 Patrick Mahomes 2017-20

Mahomes’ 101 touchdown passes are one shy of Smith, who is fourth all-time in Chiefs history.

Tyreek is tops

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. The Chiefs noted it was the ninth time Hill had two or more receiving touchdowns in a game. His nine multi-receiving TD games since 2017 are the most in the NFL over that time, the team said.

Kelce in rare company

In Sunday’s victory, tight end Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 159 yards. NFL.com said it was Kelce’s third career game with at least 10 receptions and at least 150 receiving yards. That is tied for the most such games by any tight end in the Super Bowl era with former Raiders All-Pro Todd Christensen and Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe and Kellen Winslow .