Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

This was Patrick Mahomes’ locker-room message to his Chiefs teammates on Sunday

The Chiefs are entering their bye week on a four-game winning streak, and they have an 8-1 record.

While the Chiefs won’t have a game until Nov. 22 when they face the Raiders in Las Vegas, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to make sure no one loses their focus over the next week.

Mahomes addressed his teammates in the locker room following Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers.

This is what Mahomes said: “I know we can be better. That’s the way to win a football game. That’s a hard-fought game — way to win it. Relax this week, but keep this goal in mind. Every single day, keep the goal in mind.”

The goal, of course, is to “Run It Back” and win another Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs shared this video of Mahomes speech:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service