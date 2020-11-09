This was Patrick Mahomes’ locker-room message to his Chiefs teammates on Sunday

The Chiefs are entering their bye week on a four-game winning streak, and they have an 8-1 record.

While the Chiefs won’t have a game until Nov. 22 when they face the Raiders in Las Vegas, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to make sure no one loses their focus over the next week.

Mahomes addressed his teammates in the locker room following Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers.

This is what Mahomes said: “I know we can be better. That’s the way to win a football game. That’s a hard-fought game — way to win it. Relax this week, but keep this goal in mind. Every single day, keep the goal in mind.”

The goal, of course, is to “Run It Back” and win another Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs shared this video of Mahomes speech:

"Relax this week, but keep the goal in mind." pic.twitter.com/MuaxuJPlJV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 8, 2020