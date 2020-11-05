Different video angle seems to show pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes go through defender

What was your favorite play from the Chiefs’ 35-9 win over the Jets on Sunday?

Was it the “Rolex” play that ended with Patrick Mahomes giving Tyreek Hill a piggyback ride? Perhaps it was Mahomes’ underhand shovel pass to Travis Kelce, who dunked the ball over the goalpost after scoring? Maybe it was Daniel Sorensen’s big hit that forced a fumble?

For me, it was a 14-yard pass from Mahomes to receiver Mecole Hardman. Read that sentence without having seen the play and someone may wonder what was so special about the completion.

Well, it was that Mahomes was running to his left and threw the ball back to his right. The degree of difficulty of this throw is crazy (video from BJ Kissel):

This is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ibMKDkJZwe — BJ Kissel (@LetItFlyBJ) November 2, 2020

Credit goes to Hardman for grabbing that ball. But how on earth did Mahomes complete that pass?

The Athletic’s Seth Keysor shared the All-22 view of the pass and slowed it down. Although it’s a trick of the eye, it sure looks like the ball went through the Jets defender:

This looks crazier every time I see a different angle. pic.twitter.com/UpzPDF7vv7 — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) November 3, 2020

