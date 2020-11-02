For Pete's Sake
Mitchell Schwartz supported his teammates while live-tweeting the Chiefs-Jets game
Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz missed a second straight game because of a back injury, but he showed his support for his teammates on social media.
Schwartz live-tweeted the game for a second straight week, and provided his usual insightful commentary.
These are highlights of what Schwartz tweeted during the Chiefs’ 35-9 victory over the Jets.
Schwartz talked about the great blocking on Mecole Hardman’s 30-yard touchdown catch and run:
When Frank Clark blew up a pass play for a 2-yard loss, Schwartz shared this:
Remember this throw from Mahomes on a third-down play? Schwartz was amazed, a feeling most viewers had:
When Tommy Townsend threw a perfect pass on a fake punt, Schwartz suggested a throwing contest:
After Daniel Sorensen made a nice open-field tackle, Schwartz praised him:
Later Sorensen forced a fumble:
Demarcus Robinson’s touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes clearly impressed Schwartz:
After Tryann Mathieu made a big play, Schwartz said he had a greater appreciation for his teammate:
And finally, CBS Sports thought it was showing Chiefs president Mark Donovan in the stands. They weren’t:
