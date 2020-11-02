Mitchell Schwartz supported his teammates while live-tweeting the Chiefs-Jets game

Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz missed a second straight game because of a back injury, but he showed his support for his teammates on social media.

Schwartz live-tweeted the game for a second straight week, and provided his usual insightful commentary.

These are highlights of what Schwartz tweeted during the Chiefs’ 35-9 victory over the Jets.

Schwartz talked about the great blocking on Mecole Hardman’s 30-yard touchdown catch and run:

Excellent job on the screen by Nick and Dan! Nick peels the corner and Dan throws on the LB, tying him up. Sweet play — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

Excellent blocking on the perimeter by the TEs but Fish getting up to the 2nd level and taking out the LB is what made that play a TD. Sweet! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

When Frank Clark blew up a pass play for a 2-yard loss, Schwartz shared this:

Frank is so good at sniffing those out. He’s got a crazy feel for the game and senses things in alignment, stances, etc. that give him that added edge. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

Remember this throw from Mahomes on a third-down play? Schwartz was amazed, a feeling most viewers had:

This is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ibMKDkJZwe — BJ Kissel (@LetItFlyBJ) November 2, 2020

Ah man they almost converted it! How Pat makes these things happen on the regular I still don’t know, it’s incredible to see it from this vantage point though — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

When Tommy Townsend threw a perfect pass on a fake punt, Schwartz suggested a throwing contest:

What a throw by Tommy! Need to have a long throw competition between him and Pat, that was a seed! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

After Daniel Sorensen made a nice open-field tackle, Schwartz praised him:

Huge open field tackle by Dan to stop the drive! Usually a RB 1 on 1 in space favors the RB but not there. Excellent play! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

Later Sorensen forced a fumble:

There’s Dan again! Shoulder right on the ball, such a perfect tackle. Huge takeaway! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

Demarcus Robinson’s touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes clearly impressed Schwartz:

Wow that’s a great play by D-Rob. Crazy pass too, just absolutely perfect. TD! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

After Tryann Mathieu made a big play, Schwartz said he had a greater appreciation for his teammate:

Yup, Tyrann again. Haha it’s crazy seeing it from this angle he’s just absolutely everywhere — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020

And finally, CBS Sports thought it was showing Chiefs president Mark Donovan in the stands. They weren’t:

That…is not Mark Donovan haha — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 1, 2020