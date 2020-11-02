Kansas City Star Logo
Mitchell Schwartz supported his teammates while live-tweeting the Chiefs-Jets game

Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz missed a second straight game because of a back injury, but he showed his support for his teammates on social media.

Schwartz live-tweeted the game for a second straight week, and provided his usual insightful commentary.

These are highlights of what Schwartz tweeted during the Chiefs’ 35-9 victory over the Jets.

Schwartz talked about the great blocking on Mecole Hardman’s 30-yard touchdown catch and run:

When Frank Clark blew up a pass play for a 2-yard loss, Schwartz shared this:

Remember this throw from Mahomes on a third-down play? Schwartz was amazed, a feeling most viewers had:

When Tommy Townsend threw a perfect pass on a fake punt, Schwartz suggested a throwing contest:

After Daniel Sorensen made a nice open-field tackle, Schwartz praised him:

Later Sorensen forced a fumble:

Demarcus Robinson’s touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes clearly impressed Schwartz:

After Tryann Mathieu made a big play, Schwartz said he had a greater appreciation for his teammate:

And finally, CBS Sports thought it was showing Chiefs president Mark Donovan in the stands. They weren’t:

Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
