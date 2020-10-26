Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Injured Chiefs players shared interesting commentary on Twitter during Sunday’s game

Although they were unable to play Sunday, the Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins and Kelechi Osemele didn’t take the day off.

The trio of injured Chiefs players provided some interesting thoughts on Twitter as they watched the Chiefs’ 43-16 victory at Denver.

Here are some of the insights they were sharing.

Schwartz on Daniel Sorensen’s pick-six:

Osemele also praised Sorensen:

Watkins had this to say about Sorensen:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

This is what Schwartz said about a 22-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Nick Keizer:

The Broncos’ failed flea flicker that was recovered by the Chiefs’ Frank Clark made Sammy Watkins laugh:

Osemele didn’t like some of the hard hits Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took:

Schwartz was impressed with Mahomes’ ability to make quick decisions:

Schwartz liked what he saw from the Chiefs defense and the work of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo:

Watkins, who was out because of a hamstring injury, said he’ll be ready for this Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Schwartz praised the blocking ... of the wide receivers:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service