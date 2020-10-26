For Pete's Sake
Injured Chiefs players shared interesting commentary on Twitter during Sunday’s game
Although they were unable to play Sunday, the Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins and Kelechi Osemele didn’t take the day off.
The trio of injured Chiefs players provided some interesting thoughts on Twitter as they watched the Chiefs’ 43-16 victory at Denver.
Here are some of the insights they were sharing.
Schwartz on Daniel Sorensen’s pick-six:
Osemele also praised Sorensen:
Watkins had this to say about Sorensen:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
This is what Schwartz said about a 22-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Nick Keizer:
The Broncos’ failed flea flicker that was recovered by the Chiefs’ Frank Clark made Sammy Watkins laugh:
Osemele didn’t like some of the hard hits Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took:
Schwartz was impressed with Mahomes’ ability to make quick decisions:
Schwartz liked what he saw from the Chiefs defense and the work of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo:
Watkins, who was out because of a hamstring injury, said he’ll be ready for this Sunday’s game against the Jets.
Schwartz praised the blocking ... of the wide receivers:
Comments