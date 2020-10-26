Injured Chiefs players shared interesting commentary on Twitter during Sunday’s game

Although they were unable to play Sunday, the Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins and Kelechi Osemele didn’t take the day off.

The trio of injured Chiefs players provided some interesting thoughts on Twitter as they watched the Chiefs’ 43-16 victory at Denver.

Here are some of the insights they were sharing.

Schwartz on Daniel Sorensen’s pick-six:

Pick 6!!!! Dan!! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 25, 2020

Osemele also praised Sorensen:

To the CRIB!!! Let’s go!!! Man Sorenson been on ALL SEASON!!! — Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) October 25, 2020

He’s so good and so consistent. Does it at practice every single day. Also. That Lock got BLASTED — Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) October 25, 2020

Watkins had this to say about Sorensen:

Dan the man always steps up and just does his job quietly and professionally..! The hidden gem..! — King me (@sammywatkins) October 25, 2020

This is what Schwartz said about a 22-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Nick Keizer:

Keizer! That’s the kind of throw that’s forever been a no-no. Over the middle, late, across your body. Pat just has such a good feel for those and knows when he can do it. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 25, 2020

The Broncos’ failed flea flicker that was recovered by the Chiefs’ Frank Clark made Sammy Watkins laugh:

Defense is going crazy..! — King me (@sammywatkins) October 25, 2020

Osemele didn’t like some of the hard hits Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took:

Aye man.....15 can’t get hit like that — Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) October 25, 2020

Schwartz was impressed with Mahomes’ ability to make quick decisions:

That was close! You could see Pat doing the calculations between how far he had to run for the 1st, when the LB was going to come off the RB to make a tackle, what the throw window was, etc., all in about .5 seconds. It’s pretty crazy how good he is and how quick he processes. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 25, 2020

Schwartz liked what he saw from the Chiefs defense and the work of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo:

Spags bringing the heat!! Looked like he was able to get 2 guys on the RB, meaning he schemed it so the RB blocks one and the other comes free. The rest of the OL was occupied. That’s a great feeling when you scheme it up and the blitz hits! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 25, 2020

Watkins, who was out because of a hamstring injury, said he’ll be ready for this Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Thanks I will be ready..! — King me (@sammywatkins) October 25, 2020

Schwartz praised the blocking ... of the wide receivers:

Nice blocks by the WRs on the edge. The work they do goes unnoticed but on a lot of plays, both run and pass, they’re doing the dirty work — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 25, 2020