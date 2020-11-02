Kansas City Star Logo
State Farm shares blooper from commercial starring Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Movie and television bloopers are popular with many people, so it stands to reason TV commercial outtakes would be well-received, too.

Does that sound farcical?

OK, but what if the blooper features Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes? Fans in Kansas City probably think that would be fun to see.

State Farm shared an outtake from a commercial featuring Mahomes and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at a steakhouse with fictional agent, Jake. Mahomes, it seems, didn’t nail this scene in the first try:

Mahomes shared the video and had a laugh about it:

You can see one of the steakhouse commercials in the video above.

Mahomes first began appearing in national State Farm commercials last year when he and Rodgers visited Rodgers’ fictional agent, Gabe. Later, another ad showed Mahomes haunting Gabe’s dreams.

#ReadLocal

