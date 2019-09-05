Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes stars in new commercials for State Farm, Madden

COMMERCIAL: “Gabe’s Worst Nightmare,” featuring Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes joins Aaron Rodgers for State Farm's latest ad, "Gabe's Worst Nightmare." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Mahomes joins Aaron Rodgers for State Farm's latest ad, "Gabe's Worst Nightmare."

Has any athlete in Kansas City’s sports history had the national appeal of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

I’m not sure of the answer, but Mahomes is being sought out for commercials that will be aired not just locally, but across the country.

Mahomes’ Head & Shoulders commercial was released last month, and when fans watch Thursday night’s Bears-Packers game to kick off the NFL season, they’ll see Mahomes during the commercial breaks.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in State Farm commercials for years, and a pair of new ones will include Mahomes.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported the commercials will be shown during Thursday’s game.

You can see one above called “Gabe’s Worst Nightmare.” The other is called “Tables Have Turned,” and let’s just say that if “Gabe” had Mahomes and Rodgers as clients, he’d be doing really well:

Not to sound like an infomercial here, but ... wait, there’s more!

Mahomes is also in a new commercial for the Madden 20 video game. It plays up the “bazooka” ability for Mahomes in the game:

No word on whether or not that will be shown during tonight’s broadcast.