Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

After scoring touchdown, Tyreek Hill jumped into the stands, gave ball to Chiefs fan

One lucky Chiefs fan will be leaving Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a sweet souvenir.

After catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter, receiver Tyreek Hill effortlessly leaped into the Arrowhead Stadium stands and seemed to jokingly wave off his teammates.

There weren’t any fans in the first 10 rows or so, but a fan beyond a tarp appeared to ask Hill for the football, and the Cheetah obliged.

It wasn’t exactly a Lambeau Leap, which hasn’t happened this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hill didn’t commandeer a television camera as was the case in 2018.

But it was a fun moment:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service