After scoring touchdown, Tyreek Hill jumped into the stands, gave ball to Chiefs fan

One lucky Chiefs fan will be leaving Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a sweet souvenir.

After catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter, receiver Tyreek Hill effortlessly leaped into the Arrowhead Stadium stands and seemed to jokingly wave off his teammates.

There weren’t any fans in the first 10 rows or so, but a fan beyond a tarp appeared to ask Hill for the football, and the Cheetah obliged.

It wasn’t exactly a Lambeau Leap, which hasn’t happened this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hill didn’t commandeer a television camera as was the case in 2018.

But it was a fun moment:

