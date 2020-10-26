Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: the New York Jets

Can the New York Jets keep within 20 points of the Chiefs on Sunday? That’s what Las Vegas bookmakers wonder as the game is shaping up to be a David vs. Goliath meeting.

The Chiefs, 6-1, will face the Jets, 0-7, at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s been a rough five years for the Jets, who are 21-50 since the start of the 2016 season.

Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell’s first game against the Jets likely will be a hot topic this week.

Here are five things to know about the Jets ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5):

1. Offensive woes

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Jets are dead last in the NFL in total offense (264.3 yards per game) and scoring 12.1 points per game), although they started strong in Sunday against the Bills. New York led 10-0 midway through the second quarter.

But the Jets gained 4 total yards in the second half. Single-digit yardage sounds like a bad output, but it gets worse. New York had negative-8 yards in the fourth quarter and lost 18-10.

On Sunday, coach Adam Gase handed the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, as the New York Post noted.

For the season, the Jets have scored just eight touchdowns.

2. Sam’s struggles

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Quarterback Sam Darnold returned Sunday after missing two games because of a sprained right shoulder but he had just a 31.1 rating in the loss to the Bills.

For the season, Darnold has completed 94 of 161 passes (58.4%) for 912 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. Two of those interceptions have been returned for a touchdown.

Despite the issues, Darnold threw at least one perfect pass Sunday:

3. Receiving options

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims saw his first game action on Sunday after dealing with a hamstring injury this season. He caught four passes for 42 yards.

However, Jamison Crowder missed Sunday’s game because of a groin injury. He leads the Jets with 29 catches for 383 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Tight end Chris Herndon has just 13 receptions for 98 yards on the season. The Jets’ passing attack ranks last in the NFL (159.9 ypg). New York is the second-most penalized team in the NFL as well, having been flagged 51 times.

4. A likely Hall of Famer

Frank Gore, 37, is the Jets’ leading rusher with a team-high 310 yards but he hasn’t scored a touchdown this season. This is Gore’s 16th season in the NFL and he has 15,657 career rushing yards. He is one rushing touchdown shy of Edgerrin James’ 80, which is 20th on the all-time list.

Rookie La’Mical Perine has run for 122 yards and scored his first touchdown on Sunday:

First career trip to the end zone for @LP_deucedeuce



#BUFvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/58ie9pO0lP — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 25, 2020

5. On the defensive

The Jets defense didn’t allow a touchdown on Sunday, but the unit is ranked 24th in scoring defense (29 points a game) and 23rd in total defense (385.0 ypg).

Nose tackle Quinnen Williams leads the Jets with three sacks, while cornerback Pierre Desir has three interceptions this season and New York is plus-2 on turnovers.