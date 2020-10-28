Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

After Le’Veon Bell’s Chiefs debut, NFL Network analyst explains why he’s ‘a good fit’

In his Chiefs debut Sunday, running back Le’Veon Bell was on the field for 17 snaps against the Broncos in Denver.

Bell, who was signed by the Chiefs two weeks ago, rushed for 39 yards in six attempts, and had a pair of 16-yard rushes. It was a small sample size, but NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger saw plenty to like.

Baldinger broke down all six rushes and was impressed with Bell’s ability to recognize the hole when it opens, show a burst of speed and finish strong by taking on a defender or two.

“The patience, explosion, and finish were on display,” Baldinger wrote in a tweet as he shared the video of his breakdown. “Think it’s going to be a good fit as he learns more of the concepts.”

Baldinger also broke down one play — on a pass play — that didn’t work out in the Chiefs’ 43-16 victory. Here is Baldinger’s video:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service