After Le’Veon Bell’s Chiefs debut, NFL Network analyst explains why he’s ‘a good fit’

In his Chiefs debut Sunday, running back Le’Veon Bell was on the field for 17 snaps against the Broncos in Denver.

Bell, who was signed by the Chiefs two weeks ago, rushed for 39 yards in six attempts, and had a pair of 16-yard rushes. It was a small sample size, but NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger saw plenty to like.

Baldinger broke down all six rushes and was impressed with Bell’s ability to recognize the hole when it opens, show a burst of speed and finish strong by taking on a defender or two.

“The patience, explosion, and finish were on display,” Baldinger wrote in a tweet as he shared the video of his breakdown. “Think it’s going to be a good fit as he learns more of the concepts.”

Baldinger also broke down one play — on a pass play — that didn’t work out in the Chiefs’ 43-16 victory. Here is Baldinger’s video:

.@chiefs @LeVeonBell made his debut for the #ChiefsKingdom on Sunday @Broncos . The patience, explosion, and finish were on display. Think it’s going to be a good fit as he learns more of the concepts. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/IlcrU3owYR — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 27, 2020