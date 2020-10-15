Kansas City Star Logo
Chiefs players, fans react to running back Le’Veon Bell joining KC

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell leaped past Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. Bell ran for 179 yards in Pittsburgh’s 19-13 win.
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell leaped past Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. Bell ran for 179 yards in Pittsburgh’s 19-13 win. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Life comes at you fast.

Roughly 72 hours ago, running back Le’Veon Bell was a member of the New York Jets and who could have expected he’d be in Kansas City days later?

But the Jets released Bell on Monday, and he will be signing with the Chiefs. Bell’s new teammates were fired up.

Chris Jones tweeted this:

Khalen Saunders shared this about general manager Brett Veach:

Patrick Mahomes tweeted this:

One emoji was all Tyreek Hill needed:

NextGen Stats shared this about the Bell signing:

For the most part, Chiefs fans were thrilled to have Bell added to the high-powered offense:

