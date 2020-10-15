Chiefs players, fans react to running back Le’Veon Bell joining KC

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell leaped past Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. Bell ran for 179 yards in Pittsburgh’s 19-13 win. jsleezer@kcstar.com

Life comes at you fast.

Roughly 72 hours ago, running back Le’Veon Bell was a member of the New York Jets and who could have expected he’d be in Kansas City days later?

But the Jets released Bell on Monday, and he will be signing with the Chiefs. Bell’s new teammates were fired up.

Chris Jones tweeted this:

Khalen Saunders shared this about general manager Brett Veach:

Lol bro Veach is so cold https://t.co/NzG3UE17Ic — Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) October 15, 2020

Patrick Mahomes tweeted this:

One emoji was all Tyreek Hill needed:

— Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 16, 2020

NextGen Stats shared this about the Bell signing:

Le'Veon Bell should be given more space to succeed with the Chiefs, as the Chiefs have the 3rd-highest expected rush yards/carry this season.



Most Expected Yards Per Carry (2020)



Cardinals (4.8)

Eagles (4.8)

Chiefs (4.7)

Patriots (4.7)

Seahawks (4.7)#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/nFii3Bd2Ps — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 15, 2020

For the most part, Chiefs fans were thrilled to have Bell added to the high-powered offense:

Same bro same — Christian Vaughn (@KaleoChrist22) October 15, 2020

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) October 15, 2020

Welcome to Kansas City, Missouri, home of the world champion Kansas City Chiefs, and now home for you too! Let's go, #runitback!!! ️ — Connie Jo (@cjkc_life09) October 15, 2020

yeah we going back to back — 224kev (4-1) (@MTS_kev) October 15, 2020

Le’Veon Bell signs with the Chiefs... This team is unbelievable #ChiefsKingdom — Chiefs Kingdom (@ChiefsKingdom5) October 15, 2020

And watkins ain't even pictured — Solid Shepard (@Solid_ShepardN7) October 15, 2020

He’s been a cancer or worthless on his last two teams. We were fine without him. — Chad Koerner (@ChadKoerner) October 15, 2020